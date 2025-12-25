ICG conducted its inaugural Flight Safety Seminar along with the First Annual Flight Safety Meeting (Photo/Indian Coast Guard)

New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) conducted its inaugural Flight Safety Seminar along with the First Annual Flight Safety Meeting at the Sam Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi on December 23-24.

According to the release, the landmark event marked a significant milestone in the organisation's continued commitment to enhancing aviation safety and achieving operational excellence.

Samir Kumar Sinha, IAS, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

In his address, Sinha highlighted ICG Aviation's pivotal role in safeguarding the nation's maritime interests and underscored the paramount importance of a strong safety culture in aviation operations. He lauded the professionalism, reach and responsiveness of Coast Guard air assets in supporting maritime security, search and rescue and humanitarian missions.

According to the release, the seminar featured expert lectures by leading military and civil aviation specialists on aviation safety, operations, airworthiness, and human factors. These sessions facilitated a meaningful exchange of knowledge and best practices among participants.

In addition to ICG personnel, the event witnessed participation from a wide spectrum of stakeholders, including representatives from defence services, civil aviation authorities, and allied organisations, reflecting a collaborative and joint approach towards flight safety.

During the Annual Flight Safety Meeting, comprehensive reviews of existing flight safety measures were undertaken, along with deliberations on operational inputs received from various units, aimed at further strengthening safety frameworks across Coast Guard aviation.

A key highlight of the event was the unveiling of the First Edition of the Indian Coast Guard Flight Safety Compendium by the Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, underscoring the organisation's proactive approach towards institutionalising safety knowledge and best practices.

The seminar reaffirms the ICG's steadfast commitment to maintaining the highest standards of aviation safety in the service of the nation. (ANI)

