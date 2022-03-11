New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) officials including member Rajendra Singh on Friday held discussions at the force headquarters in the national capital.

The discussions were held to strengthen cooperation and coordination in tackling disasters in the maritime zone, according to NDMA officials.

