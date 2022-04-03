New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard ships C-161 and C-413 on Sunday responded to a medical emergency on board the fishing boat Pawan Raj Hans approximately 50 nautical miles off the Gujarat coast.

According to an official statement, the Tandel of the boat suffered a paralytic attack and was unconscious.

Also Read | Russia To Suspend International Space Station Cooperation If Sanctions Not Lifted, Says Report.

A medical officer provided first aid and the patient has shifted to a government hospital in Delhi's Dwarka area. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)