Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 (ANI): The Indian Minorities Federation (IMF) joined the Good Friday Mass at the Holy Name Church in Mumbai, extending solidarity with the Christian community and emphasising the message of interfaith unity and harmony.

The solemn prayers were organised by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) to mark the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Cardinal Oswald Gracias led the Mass, which was attended by Archbishops, Bishops, prominent business leaders, artists, and professionals from the Christian community who gathered in large numbers to observe the occasion.

Among those present was Prof. Himani Sood, co-founder of the Indian Minorities Federation, representing the organisation's support for interfaith unity and harmony.

"Good Friday is a powerful reminder of compassion, sacrifice, and hope. We stand with our Christian brothers and sisters in reverence and reflection," said Satnam Singh Sandhu, Member of Parliament and Convener of the Indian Minorities Federation.

Members of the Christian community shared heartfelt messages on the significance of the day.

Sebastian, a community member, said, "...People think of giving possession, property, money. However, the most precious thing a person has is their own life, which Jesus Christ gave for all in the world. So Jesus Christ died for everybody so that we have salvation, and the difficult part is to try to do that in our own lives..."

Another participant said, "Today is Good Friday, and it gives a message of love, and I think love is the only solution that can keep us together. Whoever we may be, from different religions or different states or nations, I think we must have love. Love can bring harmony and help us understand each other, allowing us to give ourselves to others and understand their needs. That is the message that Good Friday is conveying to all of us. That is why we call it Good Friday..."

Another woman added, "Good Friday reflects on Jesus' teachings...and I hope we all will follow his teachings and will maintain love and peace..."

The day of Good Friday is followed by the celebration known as Easter, which commemorates the event of Jesus' resurrection on the third day after his crucifixion. (ANI)

