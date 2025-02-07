New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Indian nationals received 72.3 per cent of all H1B visas issued by the US for the period October 2022 to September 2023, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday citing the US Citizenship and Immigration Services data.

The government also told the Upper House that there were 21,928 Indian students before the start of the conflict in Ukraine, but as on November 01, 2024, only 1,802 students were enrolled in various Ukrainian universities.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh in a written response to a query in Rajya Sabha said the government of India is "closely engaged with the US administration" and other stakeholders on all issues pertaining to the H1B visa programme through relevant bilateral dialogue mechanisms.

The Ministry of External Affairs was asked whether it is in talks with the US government regarding the possible restrictions on the H1B visa programme, and if so, the details and steps taken in this regard.

"Mobility of skilled Indian professionals has contributed to the mutual benefit of India and the United States of America, especially in the technology and innovation sectors. According to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services, for the period October 2022 to September 2023, Indian nationals received 72.3 per cent of all H1B visas issued," he said.

In a separate query, the ministry was asked the number of Indian migrants who have returned over the last five years due to economic downturns abroad and reasons therefor, including employment loss or economic instability in host nations. And, whether any programmes or policies have been implemented to support the reintegration of returned Indian migrants.

"Data on the number of Indians who returned to India due to economic downturns abroad, employment loss or economic instability is not available," Singh said.

The responsibility of reintegration of returned Indian migrants rests with the state governments, from where the emigrants belong. Various state governments have developed ways and means to reintegrate workers returning from abroad, he said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in a separate query was asked the total number of Indian students affected by ongoing conflicts in Israel, Palestine and Ukraine till date.

In his written response, the EAM shared some data on students.

"There were 21,928 Indian students before the start of the conflict in Ukraine. However, as on November 01, 2024, only 1802 students were enrolled in various Ukrainian universities," Jaishankar said in his response.

There are around 900 Indian students in Israel, who are mostly enrolled in PhD or Postdoctoral studies in STEM fields, he said.

Following the October 7, 2023 attacks in Israel, the government of India launched 'Operation Ajay' to facilitate safe return of Indian nationals under which 1309 Indians returned to India. This included 768 Indian students. Since then, almost all the Indian students who had returned to India under 'Operation Ajay', have reached Israel, to resume their research or studies in the Israeli universities, he added.

There is no Indian student in Palestine, the EAM said.

Jaishankar was also asked about the Israel and Hamas reaching a ceasefire agreement to end the ongoing conflict in the region.

"An agreement for the release of hostages and ceasefire in Gaza was announced on 15 January 2025 and came into effect on 19 January 2025. We welcomed it and expressed our hope that this will lead to a safe and sustained supply of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza.

"We also reiterated our call for release of all hostages, ceasefire and return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy," he said in his response.

