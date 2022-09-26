New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Indian naval ship Sunayna is in strategically key island nation Seychelles to take part in a multilateral training exercise, marking the maiden participation of a military vessel in the annual drills.

The Indian Navy said INS Sunayna entered Port Victoria in Seychelles on Saturday to participate in the annual training exercise 'Operation Southern Readiness of Combined Maritime Forces' (CMF).

"This not only reinforces Indian Navy's commitment to maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region but also marks the maiden participation of an Indian Navy ship in CMF exercise," the Indian Navy said.

It said the ship is scheduled to participate as associate partner in the capacity building exercises being conducted by CMF.

"The joint training exercise is being attended by representative delegations from the US, Italy, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and ship participation from the UK, Spain and India," the Indian Navy said in a statement.

It said during the ship's port call, professional interactions with participating nations are planned.

Separately, another ship, INS Tarkash, made a port call at Port Gentil in Gabon as part of her ongoing deployment in the Gulf of Guinea for anti-piracy patrol.

This marks the first visit by an Indian Naval Ship to Gabon, the Navy said.

"During her stay in harbour, the ship and her crew will participate in official and professional interactions as well as sports fixtures," it said.

