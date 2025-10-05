This is the third visit by INS Sahyadri to Malaysia (Photo/ PIB)

New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): Indian Navy's indigenous stealth frigate INS Sahyadri made a port call at Kemaman port in Malaysia, in October, as part of the Eastern Fleet Operational Deployment to the South China Sea and Indo-Pacific. The ship was accorded a warm welcome by the Royal Malaysian Navy, marking the celebration of enduring cultural ties and shared maritime traditions between the two nations, the Ministry of Defence said in an official statement.

Indigenously designed, constructed and commissioned in 2012, INS Sahyadri is the third ship of the Shivalik Class Guided Missile Stealth Frigates. The ship is a shining example of the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative and has been part of several bilateral and multilateral exercises, as well as operational deployments.

This is the third visit by INS Sahyadri to Malaysia. The ship had earlier visited Port Klang on a goodwill mission in 2016, and later participated in Exercise 'Samudra Laksamana' at Kota Kinabalu in 2019. These visits underscore the strong and evolving naval ties between the two countries.

INS Sahyadri's ongoing operational deployment to the South China Sea and Indo-Pacific underscores India's stature as a responsible maritime stakeholder and preferred security partner in the Indo-Pacific. The ship's port call at Kemaman aims to further strengthen India-Malaysia maritime and military cooperation, enhance interoperability between the two navies, and exchange best naval practices.

The three-day visit included courtesy calls by the Ship's Commanding Officer on senior Royal Malaysian Navy officers, including a call on First Admiral Abd Halim bin Kamarudin, Deputy Commander Naval Region.

The visit also featured professional exchanges, cross visits by Indian Navy and RMN officials, cross-training, sport fixtures between the two navies, as well as recreational visits to the city for INS Sahyadri's crew.

The crew also conducted a yoga session and charity event, reflecting the Indian Navy's commitment to wellness, compassion, and strengthening India-Malaysia friendship.

India and Malaysia share a rich and multifaceted relationship, shaped by deep-rooted cultural, social, and economic ties that span millennia. With the ever-increasing significance of the Indo-Pacific in the geopolitical seascape, both nations have increasingly recognised the importance of building regional partnerships based on mutual interest. India's MAHASAGAR initiative and Malaysia's alignment with ASEAN's Outlook on Indo-Pacific (AOIP) offer prosperity for both nations through maritime synergy.

The navy-to-navy interactions between India and Malaysia have grown steadily over the years through the biennial LIMA exhibition and MILAN exercises. The successful culmination of the third edition of Field Training Exercise (FTX) - 'Samudra Laksamana' in 2024 between Indian Navy and RMN ships underscores the commitment of both nations towards bolstering maritime security and cooperation in the region. (ANI)

