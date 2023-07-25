Kochi, Jul 25 (PTI) The Indian Navy on Tuesday carried out an emergency medical evacuation of a 23-year-old dengue patient from Agatti Island in Lakshadweep to Kochi, amidst challenging monsoon weather conditions, using a Dornier aircraft.

The medical evacuation was carried out on request from the Lakshadweep Administration, a Defence release said.

The patient was suffering from dengue hemorrhagic fever and multi-organ dysfunction (MODS), it said.

"A Dornier aircraft Ex-INS Garuda was deployed at short notice and in challenging weather conditions due to the prevailing monsoon.

"Post landing at Kochi, the patient was immediately shifted to a civil hospital where he is undergoing treatment. A precious life was saved due to immediate response by the Indian Navy," the release said.

A day ago, the Indian Coast Guard had successfully carried out a risky mid-sea medical evacuation of a sailor, suffering from a suspected stroke and partial paralysis, from a private tanker off the Kerala coast amidst challenging weather conditions using the indigenously built Advance Light Helicopter (ALH) MK-III.

