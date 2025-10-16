New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), delivered a stark warning on the escalating cyber threats to the maritime sector, equating the current risk environment to the "Weaponisation of Everything."

Speaking at the Cyber Security Seminar, the CNS emphasised that as the seas become "data oceans" driven by "Smart ports, AI-driven logistics, and autonomous navigation," every vessel and port terminal is now a vulnerable floating computer network.

Admiral Tripathi asserted that while the Internet of Things (IoT) drives efficiency, the corresponding risk of cyberattacks poses a direct threat to national security and economic progress, calling for cybersecurity to be embedded into the sector's "very DNA."

Highlighting the gravity of the threat, the CNS cited major global incidents, including the 2021 Suez Canal blockage and the 2023 cyberattack on DP World Australia that halted 40% of the country's container trade. He noted that the 2024 Maritime Cybersecurity Report recorded over 1,800 vessels targeted and 178 ransomware incidents, each costing millions.

"In cyber terms, these are not merely attacks on systems--they are strikes on the very arteries of the global economy," Admiral Tripathi stated, underscoring that a cyber disruption at sea "does not remain confined to one nation's boundaries." For India, with its extensive coastline and expanding blue economy projects like the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 and Sagarmala, the implications are enormous.

The speech reaffirmed the government's recognition of the maritime sector's central role, perfectly captured by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call of 'Samudra se Samriddhi' (Prosperity from the Seas).

To enhance India's maritime cyber resilience, the CNS outlined two critical imperatives for all stakeholders:

Cybersecurity by Design, Not Afterthought: Cybersecurity must be integrated into the "very DNA" of maritime operations ab initio. Every digital system, from design to operationalisation, must be shaped by principles of resilience, redundancy, and robust safeguards.

Speed and Collaboration are Key: Given the vast and interconnected nature of the sector, spanning multiple ministries, agencies, and international partners, speed will be the greatest strength. Real-time communication, swift response to alerts, and the immediate dissemination of critical information are essential. "Every lesson learnt by one agency must become protection for all," he stressed.

Admiral Tripathi concluded by commending the Indian Navy's commitment to strengthening cyber resilience through various measures and expressed confidence that the seminar will "catalyse concrete action," reinforcing India's readiness to navigate the digitally connected maritime domain. (ANI)

