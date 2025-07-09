Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): The Indian Navy received its first indigenously designed and constructed Diving Support Vessel, INS Nistar, at Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, on Tuesday.

The warship was delivered by the Hindustan Shipyard Limited.

The warship has been designed and built as per the classification rules of the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS). The ship is highly specialised and can undertake Deep Sea Diving and Rescue Operations - a capability with select Navies across the globe.

The ship's name, 'Nistar' originates from Sanskrit and means liberation, rescue or salvation.

The ship, measuring 118 m with a tonnage of nearly 10,000 tons is installed with state-of-the-art Diving Equipment and has the capability to undertake Deep Sea Saturation Diving up to 300 m depth. The ship also has a Side Diving Stage for undertaking diving operations up to 75 m depth.

The ship will also serve as the 'Mother Ship' for the Deep Submergence Rescue Vessel (DSRV), to rescue and evacuate personnel, in case of an emergency in a submarine underwater. The ship is equipped with a combination of Remotely Operated Vehicles to undertake Diver Monitoring and Salvage Operations up to a depth of 1000 m.

The delivery of Nistar, with nearly 75 per cent indigenous content, is yet another milestone in the Indian Navy's quest for indigenous construction and is in line with the Indian government's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the Make in India campaign. (ANI)

