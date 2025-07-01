New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Demonstrating rapid operational readiness and its unwavering commitment to seafarer safety, the Indian Navy undertook a high-risk firefighting and rescue operation on-board Palau-flagged tanker MT Yi Cheng 6 on 29 June 2025 in the North Arabian Sea, successfully stabilising the situation and ensuring the safety of 14 Indian crew members.

According to a release, in the early hours of 29 June, INS Tabar, on a mission-based deployment, received a Mayday distress call from MT Yi Cheng 6. The vessel reported a major fire outbreak in its engine room whilst operating approximately 80 nautical miles east of Fujairah, UAE.

Also Read | Shefali Jariwala Death Probe: Actress Consumed Anti-Ageing Tablets on Empty Stomach, Resulting in Low Blood Pressure That Led to Her Death, Says Mumbai Police.

Responding swiftly, INS Tabar proceeded at maximum speed to assist. The ship reached the vicinity of the distressed vessel and, upon arrival, established communication with the Master of the vessel and commenced firefighting operations.

Prioritising crew safety, seven crew members were immediately evacuated to INS Tabar using the ship's boats. No injuries were reported, and all crew were examined by Tabar's medical team. The remaining crew members, including the Master, stayed onboard to assist with fire containment. INS Tabar deployed a six-member firefighting and damage control team with firefighting equipment.

Also Read | Who Is PVN Madhav? Here's Everything You Need To Know About the Newly Appointed Andhra Pradesh BJP President.

Initial firefighting efforts from the Indian Naval personnel and the ship's crew resulted in a considerable reduction in the intensity of the fire, with smoke restricted to the engine room. The firefighting effort was further reinforced with 13 additional Indian Navy personnel (5 officers and 8 sailors).

Sustained efforts by the Indian Navy's firefighting team, along with crew members, have successfully brought the fire under control. Continuous temperature checks and monitoring is being undertaken. INS Tabar remains on station for continued support.

The valiant effort of Indian Naval personnel has ensured the safety of the ship along with all Indian crew members. This incident once again highlights the Indian Navy's rapid response capability, operational preparedness, humanitarian approach to maritime safety and reaffirms India's role as the first responder in the Indian Ocean Region. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)