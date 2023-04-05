New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) A marine commando from the Indian Navy's special forces died during a training exercise on Wednesday in West Bengal's Panagarh.

People familiar with the matter said Chandaka Govind died while carrying out a para jump from an aircraft.

In a tweet, the Indian Navy said Govind, a petty officer, lost his life while undergoing training exercise.

The people cited above said Govind was part of the Indian Navy's elite special forces called Marine Commando Force (Marcos).

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar and all personnel of the Navy condoled Govind's demise.

"Adm R Hari Kumar #CNS & all personnel of #IndianNavy pay tribute to Chandaka Govind, Petty Officer who lost his life whilst undergoing training exercise at Panagarh on 05 Apr 23 and extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family," the Navy tweeted.

A high-level inquiry has been ordered into the commando's death.

