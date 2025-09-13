Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], September 13 (ANI): Indian Overseas Congress USA President Mahinder Singh Gilzian on Friday expressed confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump would work together to ease the 50 per cent tariff imposed by Washington and build a "long-term relationship" between the two countries.

"There's a tariff war going on between India and America. I hope both countries work friendly to bring this issue down. Both America and India need each other as both countries are top democratic countries and look for a democratic way to sort out how to work together," Gilzian told ANI.

He added, "So I think, very soon, our Prime Minister Mr. Modi and our USA President, Mr. Trump, will work out which is good for both countries, not only for India, but also for the USA, as we want to build a long-term relationship, but not a short-term one. Both countries need each other. So this is our goal. We are living in the USA, and our Karma Bhoomi is India."

Gilzian, who is visiting India, travelled to Palwancha in Telangana to meet Shyamala Gopalan Educational Foundation chairman Nalla Suresh Reddy, who recently performed a 41-day homam wishing for former US Vice President Kamala Harris to become the presidential nominee.

"I travelled from New York to Delhi and reached yesterday morning in Bangalore, as one of our senior leaders, Arti Krishna, was a secretary in charge of the Indian Overseas Congress globally, and she was promoted from secretary to MLC Karnataka. So, I was invited to the oath ceremony yesterday, and my friend, Suresh Reddy Naala, also invited me to this town, Palwancha, so I came here to meet him. At the same time, I wanted to see my Congress leaders in this district and in the whole Telangana state," he said.

His remarks came after the US imposed 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, which were later increased to 50 per cent, citing India's purchase of Russian oil.

Meanwhile, former Indian Ambassador to the US, Arun Singh, noted signs of a thaw in trade tensions. He referred to PM Modi's recent description of the US as India's "natural partner" and Trump's statement calling the bilateral ties "a special relationship."

"On Friday, he (Trump) commented publicly and in social media that the US-India relationship is a special relationship and there are moments that the two countries have on occasion but it will all work out all right and the Prime Minister had responded very positively and then this morning he has come out with another comment saying that he's happy to announce that trade negotiations have resumed and he's confident that soon some outcome will be there and the Prime Minister has responded. So I would say that I think from both sides, there is a recognition that the relationship is important to both and a renewed effort is now being made to stabilise the relationship...," Singh told ANI. (ANI)

