New Delhi, September 13: People are searching online to find out whether September 13, the second Saturday of the month, is a bank holiday or not. Many are also curious to know if banks will remain open or closed nationwide. The confusion comes amid the general perception that banks often stay closed on Saturdays. It’s important to check the RBI’s holiday calendar, especially for those planning to visit banks for pending financial transactions.

While people prefer to visit banks on Saturdays to complete pending bank work and financial transactions, it's essential to be aware of the list of bank holidays each month. So, if the question of whether September 13 is a bank holiday and whether banks are open or closed today (Saturday) is troubling you, then scroll below to know the truth.

Is September 13 a Bank Holiday? Know Whether Banks Will Remain Open or Closed Today

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), all scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe a public holiday on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. In addition to these, banks also remain closed for regional and national holidays. For September 2025, September 13 falls on the second Saturday, which means banks will remain closed across India.

That said, digital banking services such as internet banking, ATMs, and UPI will continue to operate 24/7, ensuring that customers can complete their transactions even when physical branches are closed. So, the answer to the question – "Is September 13 a bank holiday?" – is yes, it is a bank holiday.

On the other hand, the answer to the question – “Are banks open or closed in India on September 13?” – is that banks will remain closed nationwide as it is the second Saturday of the month. Customers planning any banking work should reschedule their branch visits accordingly or rely on digital banking channels for their transactions.

