New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): An Indian Railway staff member working as a clerk was nabbed from Rajasthan for allegedly raping a woman whom he met on a matrimonial site earlier this year, Delhi police said.

The 31-year-old Teekam who resides in Khedla Gadali village, Tehsil Mahwa of Dausa district allegedly made sexual relations with a woman on the false pretext of marriage. He worked as a clerk in the railways in Kolkata and has now been arrested,

According to Delhi Police on February 1 a case was registered at the Mayapuri police station in which a woman filed a complaint against one Teekam whom she had met through a matrimonial site. She alleged that he promised to marry him and on that pretext forced her into a physical relationship. Later, when she insisted on the marriage the man, she alleged backed out.

After the case was registered, searches were conducted for the accused at his native place and the place of his posting, but he kept absconding. Despite searches in Kolkata and his native place, he could not be traced.

An operations team tasked with apprehending him worked on digital and human leads, developing information about his possible hiding places. He was found to be absent from duty and searches narrowed down to a hideout in Rajasthan.

On May 3 a raid was conducted in Siroli village, of Jaipur district and the accused Teekam was apprehended from a rented room. (ANI)

