New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): Indian Railways flagged off the first industrial salt-loaded rake from Sanosara (Bhuj-Naliya section) to Dahej, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Sunday.

Sharing an X post, he said that this industrial salt-loaded rake will open "new avenues" for the region's salt industry.

"Indian Railways flags off first industrial salt-loaded rake from Sanosara (Bhuj-Naliya section) to Dahej. This logistics solution opens new avenues for the region's salt industry and boosts freight growth," he wrote.

Ahmedabad Division Railway Manager (DRM) said that the first rake from Sanosara Goods Shed was loaded on Saturday with 3851.2 tonnes of industrial salt, covering 673.57 km, and will generate Rs 31.69 lakh in earnings.

"Achievement for Ahmedabad Division! First rake of industrial salt loaded from Sanosara (SNSR) Goods Shed on 9 Aug 2025 -- 3851.2 tonnes, covering 673.57 km, generating ₹31.69 lakh in freight earnings. Boosting regional industry, strengthening India's logistics network!" Ahmedabad DRM wrote on X.

"Ahmedabad Division achieves a new milestone! First-ever rake of Industrial Salt successfully loaded from Sanosara Goods Shed on 09 August 2025, marking a boost in freight movement and trade connectivity," another X post said.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw toured the Vande Bharat Express to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

Preparations are also underway at the KSR Railway Station ahead of the PM's visit, as he will flag off three Vande Bharat Express trains at KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru.

Speaking to ANI, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "It's a matter of great happiness that a long-pending demand for Vande Bharat between Belagavi and Bengaluru will be flagged off by PM Modi tomorrow. This will provide very good connectivity to North Karnataka and Bengaluru, which is the IT capital of the country."

"Two more trains will be flagged off. One which connects Katra Vaishno Devi to Amritsar. Again, this is a very important train because there is a lot of movement between pilgrims who come from one place to the other. The third is between Nagpur and Pune. These two are very large industrial and technological hubs, and there is a lot of demand for movement between Pune and Nagpur," he added. (ANI)

