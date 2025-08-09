New Delhi, August 09: In a major relief for millions of passengers travelling during the busy festive season, Indian Railways has announced a new Round-Trip Package Scheme that offers a 20% discount on the base fare of the return journey. The scheme, launched on an experimental basis, is aimed at managing festival rush, ensuring better seat utilisation, and providing affordable travel options.

Under this scheme, passengers booking tickets for both onward and return journeys together will be eligible for the discount, provided the travel details for both legs remain exactly the same. The passenger names, train numbers, and travel class must be identical for both directions. Tickets must be confirmed for both journeys, and the discount will apply only to the base fare of the return ticket, excluding additional charges. Indian Railways to Now Prepare Reservation Charts 8 Hours Before Train Departure Instead of Current Practice of 4 Hours To Enhance Passenger Convenience.

Booking Window

Bookings for the Round-Trip package scheme open on 14 August 2025 for travel between 13 October and 26 October, covering the Dussehra and Navratri period. A second booking window will open for journeys between 17 November and 1 December, coinciding with the Diwali and Chhath festival rush. The scheme applies to all trains and travel classes, including special trains, except those with flexi-fare pricing. What Is ‘Rudrastra’? All You Need To Know About Indian Railways’ Longest-Ever Freight Train With 354 Wagons and 7 Locomotives.

Eligibility

To avail the offer, passengers must book the same train pair and travel class for both directions. Tickets booked under the scheme are non-refundable and cannot be modified. The discount will not apply to tickets purchased using railway passes, coupons, or vouchers. Additionally, the booking method must remain consistent — for example, if the onward ticket is booked online, the return ticket must also be booked online.

Benefits

The scheme offers multiple benefits, including a 20% saving on return fares, confirmed seats for both journeys, smoother travel planning during peak seasons, and reduced last-minute rush, making festive travel more convenient and cost-effective for passengers.

Convenience and Crowd Management

Railway officials expect this initiative to encourage advance bookings, reduce last-minute rush, and optimise train occupancy during peak travel seasons. Information about the scheme, along with schedules and availability, will be accessible via the Indian Railways website and station counters.

With its focus on affordability and crowd management, the Round-Trip Package Scheme is set to make festive travel smoother and more economical, offering passengers both savings and assured seats during the busiest travel periods of the year.

