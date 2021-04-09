New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Indian Railways will continue to provide train services as per demand and is, at present, running 1,402 specials train services on an average per day.

Total 5,381 suburban train services and 830 passenger train services are also operational.

Apart from this, 28 special trains are being operated as clones of highly patronized trains.

A railway ministry release said that additional trains are being run in April-May 2021 to clear rush in Central Railway with 58 trains (29 pairs) and Western Railway with 60 trains (30 pairs).

These trains are for destinations having high demand like Gorakhpur, Patna, Darbhanga, Varanasi, Guwahati, Barauni, Prayagraj, Bokaro, Ranchi and Lucknow.

The release said that in freight transportation, Indian Railways transported the highest ever load of 1232.64 Million Tonnes (MT) in 2020-21.

The freight revenue of Indian Railways was Rs 1,17,386 crore (approx) for 2020-21 compared to Rs 1,13,897 crore during 2019-20.

Indian Railways has also doubled the speed of freight trains to 44 kmph from 24 kmph in the previous year.

The release said that 450 Kisan rail services have been run since August 2020 and have transported over 1.45 lakh tonnes of agricultural produce and perishables. (ANI)

