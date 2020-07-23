New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): The Indian Railways on Thursday said that it will use radio-frequency identification tags (RFID) for tracking of all wagons by 2022.

"A total of 23,000 wagons have been covered under the RFID project so far and the target is to cover all wagons by December 2022," Indian Railways said in a release.

Using RFID devices, it would be easier for the railways to know the exact position of wagons, locomotives and coaches. Currently, such data is maintained manually, which leaves scope for errors, it said.

"While the RFID tag will be fitted in the rolling stock, trackside readers will be installed at stations and key points along the tracks to read the tag from a distance of about two meters and transmit the wagon identity over a network to a central computer," it added.

By using RFID, each moving wagon can be identified and its movement tracked.

"With the introduction of RFID, the issue of shortage of wagons, locomotives and coaches is expected to be addressed in a more transparent and expeditious manner," Indian Railways said. (ANI)

