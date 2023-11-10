India News | Indian Seafarers Onboard Vessel 'Advantage Sweet' Safely Brought Back from Iran

New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): All 23 Indian seafarers onboard the vessel 'Advantage Sweet', which was seized by Iran in the Gulf of Oman, have been safely repatriated to the country, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said on Friday.

In an official release, the ministry said that the development was a result of the continuous efforts of the Ministry of External Affairs, the Embassy of India in Iran, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and the support of the Iranian Government.

Earlier in April, Iran seized the 'Advantage Sweet' (Marshall Island Flag) in the Gulf of Oman.

After the safe return of the crew members, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that the ministry is dedicated to the welfare and rights of our Indian national seafarers.

"The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is dedicated to safeguarding the welfare and rights of our Indian national seafarers, especially when their lives and liberty are at stake, in the upcoming future and whenever required. This rescue operation has exemplified the dedication and commitment of government agencies as well," Sonowal said. (ANI)

