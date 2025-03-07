New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asserted that the dynamic and visionary youth of India would spearhead groundbreaking innovations and lead the charge in research across the world.

He also celebrated the unparalleled strength and resilience of Indian women, noting that women are at the forefront of India's growth and evolution, a release said.

Birla shared these thoughts while addressing students and other invitees at the Business Conclave hosted by the renowned Shri Ram College of Commerce in the national capital on Thursday.

He observed that women today are seizing vast opportunities and leading in diverse fields, hoping that they will soon emerge as the true torchbearers of the nation's future.

Reflecting on the significance of cultivating clarity of vision from an early age, Birla emphasised the indispensable role of youth in propelling the nation's progress. He emphasised that it is the youth and women of India who will drive transformative changes across the globe, shaping the future with their intellect and dedication.

Drawing from his own personal journey, Birla nostalgically referred to student life as the "golden phase" in one's life, a time brimming with boundless opportunities and potential. He counselled the students to carve out their path early, setting steadfast goals, and pursuing them with relentless determination.

He said that the pursuit of one's dreams requires more than just ambition; it requires a single-minded focus and unwavering perseverance.

Birla further underscored the importance of resilience, urging students not to allow the absence of resources to hinder their progress. Adversity is a stepping stone toward opportunity, he remarked.

Stressing that a determined spirit can convert obstacles into triumphs, he also underlined the importance of self-confidence, noting that it is only with a strong, positive mindset that one can contribute to the betterment of society and the nation while simultaneously achieving personal milestones.

In his reflections on the essence of education, Birla mentioned that education is a beacon that illuminates the mind, nurtures the soul, and inspires the individual to become a catalyst for change and progress within society. He urged the youth to develop a multi-dimensional vision and a profound passion for success, not just for personal gain but for the greater cause of nation-building.

On technological advancements, Birla acknowledged that the ever-evolving landscape of technology has the power to expand the horizons of the mind. However, he also cautioned that in embracing the technological revolution, one must remain deeply conscious of the societal context and the challenges it brings.

Reaffirming India's growing prowess in innovation and research, Birla was confident that the world would soon look to India as the leader of change and progress. He urged the youth to become the architects of this global transformation, as they hold the key to realising India's boundless potential. The youth and women of India will unquestionably lead the charge in shaping the future of the world, he asserted.

Birla encouraged the students to cultivate creativity and an expansive mindset in today's fiercely competitive world. He reminded them that failure is merely a precursor to success and that perseverance, coupled with ingenuity, is the true path to achievement. (ANI)

