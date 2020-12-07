New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): India's total active Covid-19 caseload has fallen below the four lakh mark on Monday to 3,96,729, which is the lowest after 140 days, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). The total active cases were 3,90,459 on July 20, 2020.

Continuing with the trend of the last 10 days, India has reported more daily recoveries than daily new cases during the past 24 hours. As many as 39,109 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of discharges to 91,39,901. The recovery rate has improved to 94.45 per cent today.

India has recorded 32,981 new Covid-19 infections and 391 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. The overall Covid-19 cases has reached 96,77,203 including 3,96,729 active cases. With 391 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,40,573. The gap between recovered cases and active cases has crossed 87 lakhs (87,43,172) today.

Kerala reported 3,272 fresh Covid-19 cases and 4,705 recoveries on Monday. The total numbers of active cases and recovered cases are 59,467 and 5,77,616 respectively. The death toll stand at 2,441 after 23 deaths were reported on Monday.

Delhi reported 1,674 new Covid-19 cases, 3,818 recoveries and 63 deaths on Monday. Delhi health deaprtment said that the total number of cases in the national capital reached to 5,93,924 including 5,61,732 recoveries and 22,486 active cases. Death toll stand at 9,706.

Tamil Nadu reported 1,312 new Covid-19 cases, 1,389 discharges, and 16 deaths on Monday, acording to state health department. The total number of cases in the state rose tp 7,91,552 including 7,69,048 discharged and 10,695 active cases. The death toll stand at 11,809.

Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 1,307 new Covid-19 cases, 10 deaths and 1,245 recoveries. According to state health department, the total number of cases reached to 2,15,957 including 1,99,167 recoveries and 13,443 active cases. The death toll stand at 3,347.

With 739 new positive cases reported on Monday, the total number of positive cases in Himachal Pradesh rose to 45,697. According to state health department, there are 37,029 recovered cases, 7,895 active cases and 729 succumbed to Covid-19.

Punjab reported 620 new Covid-19 cases, 886 discharges, and 19 deaths on Monday, said state health department. Total cases in the state rose to 1,56,839 including 1,44,301 recoveries and 4,934 deaths. Active cases stand at 7,604.

Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech on Monday applied for emergency use authorisation for its indigenously developed Covid-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' to Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), officials said. It is the second Indian company to apply for emergency use authorisation after the Serum Institute of India applied for such use for a vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca. (ANI)

