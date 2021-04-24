New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): The national COVID-19 mortality rate has dropped and currently stands at 1.14 per cent, the union health ministry informed on Saturday.

The death toll stood at 1,66,10,481 with 2,624 fatalities reported in 24 hours out of which Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (773) followed by Delhi with 348 daily deaths.

According to the health ministry, ten states account for 82.28 per cent of the new deaths in the country.

Meanwhile, Ladakh (UT), Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Tripura, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Manipur, Nagaland, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country registered 3,46,786 new cases in the last 24 hours out of which Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 66,836 followed by Uttar Pradesh with 36,605 while Kerala reported 28,447 new cases.

"Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan report 74.15 per cent of the new cases," the ministry said.

India's total active caseload has reached 25,52,940 and it now comprises 15.37 per cent of the country's total positive cases. A net incline of 1,24,324 cases was recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Kerala cumulatively account for 66.66 per cent of India's total active cases, the ministry said.

With 2,19,838 recoveries in the last 24 hours, India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,38,67,997 today. The national recovery rate is 83.49 per cent whereas ten states account for 82.94 per cent of the new recoveries.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 13.83 crores today.

As per health ministry data, 13,83,79,832 vaccine doses have been administered through 19,80,105 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today whereas over 29 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

As on Day-98 of the vaccination drive (April 23, 2021), 29,01,412 vaccine doses were given. 18,63,024 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 26,927 sessions for 1st dose and 10,38,388 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine.

"These include 92,68,027 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 59,51,076 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,18,51,655 FLWs (1st dose), 61,94,851 FLWs (2nd dose), 4,91,45,265 1st dose beneficiaries and 71,65,338 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 4,66,71,540 (1st dose) and 21,32,080 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years," it added.

The ministry further said that eight states account for 58.92 per cent of the cumulative doses given so far in the country. (ANI)

