New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Focussing on aggressive testing, India has surpassed three crore COVID-19 tests with the aim to keep both positivity rate and fatality rate low, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said on Monday.

"Focussing on timely and aggressive testing, India has exceeded 3 crore tests. Enhanced and timely testing is not only keeping the positivity rate low but also the fatality rate low," Union Health Ministry tweeted.

"Aggressive testing leads to early identification and isolation of COVID-19 positive cases. This coupled with efficient clinical treatment brings the fatality rate down," it added.

The Ministry also said that enhanced testing is not only keeping the positivity rate low but also the fatality rate low.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday said that 3,00,41,400 samples were tested up to August 16.

"3,00,41,400 samples tested up to August 16 for COVID19. Of these, 7,31,697 samples were tested yesterday (Sunday)," said ICMR.

On Sunday, the Union Health Ministry had said that India's recovery rate reached nearly 72 per cent. (ANI)

