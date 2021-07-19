New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Aiming to vaccinate all its citizens against the COVID-19, India has administered over 41 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine in its ongoing inoculation drive so far.

As per the 7 pm provisional report, 47,77,697 vaccine doses were administered on Monday.

The government report further added that over 12 crore vaccines have been administered in the age group of 18-44. As many as 12,73,70,809 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/Union Territories have received their first dose and a total of 50,58,284 have received their second dose.

While 22,38,900 vaccine doses were administered their first dose, 1,48,075 vaccine doses were given a second dose in the age group 18-44 years.

Three States namely Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 1 crore cumulative doses of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)