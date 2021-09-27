New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 86 crore mark, the Union Health Ministry informed on Monday.

"With the administration of 38,18,362 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 86 (86,01,59,011) crores as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 84,07,679 sessions," stated an official release.

Of the total, 1,03,71,418 health care workers have received the first dose and 88,35,377 vaccine doses have been administered as the second dose to them.

As many as 1,83,49,453 frontline workers were administered the first dose and 1,48,33,709 were given as the second dose to them.

"34,82,66,215 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 7,45,08,007 vaccine doses were given as the second dose in the age group 18-44 years," the ministry said.

26,041 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the recovery of 29,621 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic to 3,29,31,972.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 97.78 per cent. The recovery rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020.

"India has so far conducted over 56.44 crores (56,44,08,251) cumulative tests," the ministry further stated. (ANI)

