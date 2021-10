New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 102.10 crores, informed Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

As per the release, "With the administration of 77,40,676 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed 100 cr mark to reach 102.10 cr (1,02,10,43,258) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,01,28,910 sessions."

The recovery of 16,479 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic to 3,35,48,605.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.17 per cent. The recovery rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020. (ANI)

