Gurugram, Oct 24: In a shocking incident, a five-year-old minor girl was allegedly raped and killed by a neighbour in a village under the jurisdiction of Bhondsi Police station in Gurugram on Sunday.

Gurugram police Spokesperson Subhash Boken said that the accused was arrested and the body of the girl has been sent for a post mortem.

The 27-year-old accused is a migrant labourer from Bihar and is identified as Raja Kumar Mandal. Gurugram Shocker: Lab Technician Allegedly Raped by Employer.

The victim, a native of Uttar Pradesh, was currently residing with her family in a Gurugram village.

According to the FIR, the accused had lured the victim from her house and took the girl to the field behind her house and raped and killed her on Sunday.

On finding their daughter missing, parents looked for her in adjoining fields. Later, they found her body with the accused standing next to her. On seeing the family of the victim, he fled from the spot. The family reported the matter to the police.

"An immediate action was taken by the police and the accused was nabbed," he said.

A case has been registered against the accused under the POCSO Act and Sections 302 and other relevant sections of the IPC at Bhonsdi police station.

