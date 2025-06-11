New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said during the 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "bold and visionary" leadership, India's defence sector has transformed remarkably from a largely import-driven model to becoming a "trusted global exporter".

In a post on X, he also underlined that the celebration of these years honours India's stride towards "strength, self-reliance and strategic global leadership".

Sharing some data on defence exports, Singh underlined the government's thrust on 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' initiatives.

India's defence exports have risen to Rs 23,622 crore in 2024-25 from Rs 1,940 crore in 2014-15, the Union minister said.

He also highlighted India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, first indigenous multi-role combat helicopter LCH Prachand and the country's missile capabilities.

"In the last 11 years, under the bold and visionary leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi, India's defence sector has transformed remarkably from a largely import-driven model to becoming a trusted global exporter," Singh said.

"Powered by Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make In India, this journey has led to record-high defence exports to 100+ countries, indigenous milestones like LCH Prachand, Tejas fighter jets, BrahMos missile production and the rise of defence corridors attracting massive investments," he said.

As "we celebrate #11YearsOfRakshaShakti, we honour India's stride towards strength, self-reliance and strategic global leadership", he said.

In another post, Singh shared a video titled 'Self-reliant defence: Strengthening Tomorrow's Bharat' depicting India's counter-terrorism stance, including Operation Sindoor, various military exercises, patrolling by troops, drop in insurgency cases in the northeast, and 'Nari Shakti' in the armed forces.

"In the #11YearsOfRakshaShakti, India's defence sector has undergone a historic transformation under PM Modi's inspiring leadership which has resulted into stronger borders, modern armed forces, indigenous weapons, record defence exports and global trust. A proud stride towards self-reliance," Singh said.

This is the third term of the Modi government after the BJP-led NDA won the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi and the Union council of ministers was held on June 9, 2024.

Later, the PIB shared a fact sheet on major milestones for the sector on the past 11 years.

"India's defence sector has witnessed an extraordinary transformation over the last eleven years. What was once limited in scale and ambition has grown into a confident, self-reliant ecosystem," it said.

This shift has been shaped by "firm political resolve and strategic thinking". Strategic policies have sparked new energy across the board, from production and procurement to exports and innovation, the PIB said in the fact sheet.

India's defence journey over the past eleven years has been defined by "bold decisions, strategic foresight, and unwavering resolve," it said.

"The Ministry of Defence signed 193 contracts worth Rs 2,09,050 crore in 2024-25 -- the highest ever in a single year. Of these, 177 contracts were awarded to the domestic industry, amounting to Rs 1,68,922 crore," reads the fact sheet.

The Ministry of Defence signed a "wet lease agreement with Metrea Management for one KC-135 Flight Refuelling Aircraft" during this period.

"This is the first time the Indian Air Force has opted for a wet-leased FRA, which will be used for air-to-air refuelling training of pilots from both the Air Force and Navy. Delivery is expected within six months," it added.

The fact sheet also talked about growing 'Nari Shakti' too in the armed forces

Women have "taken centre stage" in India's defence forces over the last eleven years. The number of women officers across the services today, has "grown to over 11,000, reflecting a clear shift in policy and mindset", according to the fact sheet.

The current government has opened new doors for women in uniform. Permanent Commission has been granted to 507 women officers, allowing them to pursue long-term careers and take on leadership roles. This move has reshaped opportunities for women across ranks and branches, it said.

The National Defence Academy (NDA) has undergone a historic transformation by inducting female cadets, starting with the first batch of 17 in August 2022 as part of the 148th NDA course. Since then, 126 female cadets have joined across four batches, up to the 153rd course, reads the fact sheet.

"On May 30, a landmark moment was marked when these 17 female cadets were among the 336 cadets who graduated from the 148th Course '? Spring Term 2025. This shift reflects the broader integration of women across defence domains, from combat support to piloting fighter jets, underscoring the belief that strength and service transcend gender," it added.

The fact sheet also underlined India's current stand on counter-terrorism and emphasises on the recent Operation Sindoor to buttress the point.

On counter-terrorism measures in Jammu and Kashmir, the PIB said terrorist-initiated incidents have dropped from 228 in 2018 to just 28 in 2024, demonstrating a strong correlation between integration and peace.

"Additionally, stone-pelting incidents have recorded a 100 per cent drop, marking a new era of peace," it said.

On countering Naxalism, the PIB shared some facts related to it, and said, "With continued support through special central assistance and targeted development, the government is on track to eliminate Naxalism by March 31, 2026."

