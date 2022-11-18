Sriharikota, Nov 18: India's maiden private rocket, Vikram-S carrying three satellites lifted off from the spaceport here on Friday. PM Narendra Modi Makes Veiled Attack on Pakistan, China, Calls for Cost Imposition on Countries Supporting Terrorism (Watch Video).

The 6-metre tall launch vehicle Vikram-S is named after Vikram Sarabhai, the father of the country's space programme and lifted off at 11.30 am. It has been developed by Skyroot Aerospace. Vikram-S, India's First Privately Developed Rocket, Set to be Launched Today From Sriharikota’s National Spaceport.

Watch India's first Maden Rocket Vikram-S launched from ISRO spaceport:

The three satellites riding piggyback on the rocket are from Chennai-based start-up SpaceKidz, Andhra Pradesh-based N-SpaceTech and Armenian BazoomQ Space Research Lab. The mission is titled "Prarambh" (The beginning).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)