Pune, Nov 29 (PTI) German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann on Tuesday said India's G20 presidency will be a decisive factor in getting the world order right again.

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Ackermann also said India is a very important actor on the international stage now.

"We will see the German Minister and even the Chancellor coming to India in the coming months. We feel that India is a very important actor on the international stage now. The G20 Presidency of India will be a decisive factor in getting the world order right again. We are looking with high expectations towards Delhi and we hope that the government of Prime Minister Modi to have a positive influence in the next 12 months," the Ambassador said.

Ackermann was in Pune where he attended a round-table conference with Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant along with top leaders of German companies.

Samant said new developmental projects will come up in Maharashtra in the next 2.5 years.

"We are facing criticism from the day one the new government (of Eknath Shinde and BJP) was sworn in. It has been five months now since the new government came into existence. I assure the youth of Maharashtra that new developmental projects will come in the state in 2.5 years," he told reporters.

Samant said the German delegation has assured the government that they will cooperate with the new projects which are to be set up in the coming days.

"There are various sectors like automobile, solar, boiler etc where Germans are working. The state government will also support the German delegation to set up new projects in Maharashtra," he added.

