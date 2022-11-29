New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) A minor earthquake occurred in Delhi Tuesday night, according to the National Centre for Seismology.
The epicentre of the quake with a magnitude of 2.5 was eight km west of New Delhi. It occurred at 9.30 pm.
Tremors were felt in the national capital.
