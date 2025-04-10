By Sushil Batra

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): India's success in extraditing Tahawwur Rana was more than just a legal triumph--it was a combination of meticulous courtroom arguments and strategic diplomatic efforts, according to an official involved in the extradition process.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the official explained that one of the biggest challenges was Rana's double jeopardy defense. His legal team in the U.S. contended that since he had already been tried for related offenses, prosecuting him again would be unlawful.

However, Indian legal experts countered this argument effectively. They explained that double jeopardy applies to specific crimes, not general conduct, and that Rana's prosecution under India's Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was separate from his previous trial in the U.S.

The American court and the U.S. Department of Justice accepted India's reasoning, clearing the legal path for his extradition.

But legal arguments alone weren't enough--the second key factor was India's strong diplomatic influence. Behind the scenes, Indian officials worked tirelessly, leveraging the country's global standing and close relations with the U.S. to ensure that the process moved forward swiftly. According to sources familiar with the extradition, India's diplomatic presence played a major role in overcoming challenges and securing Rana's handover sooner than expected.

In the end, a combination of solid legal groundwork and strong diplomacy ensured that Rana would soon be brought to India, marking a significant win for the Indian government.

Sources privy to the developments on Rana's extradition tell ANI that general assurances have been given to the U. S. Authorities regarding Tahawur Rana's extradition

The people quoted above said that these general assurances include conditions like that he will be protected in jail, he will not be tortured during his custodial period in India etc. The conditions also include that he will only be tried for the offences that he has extradited for.

Tahawwur Rana, accused in the Mumbai terror attacks, is expected to arrive in India on Thursday via a special flight, following the resolution of all extradition hurdles by the United States, according to sources on Wednesday. The 64-year-old, a Canadian national of Pakistani descent, had been held at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Los Angeles. (ANI)

