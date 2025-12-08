New Delhi, December 8: Air travel across the country experienced massive disruptions on Monday, with widespread cancellations by IndiGo throwing operations at major airports into disarray. At Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, 83 departures and 60 arrivals, a total of 143 flights, were cancelled as of Monday afternoon, according to airport authorities.

The cascading impact was felt nationwide. In Ahmedabad, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport reported 18 IndiGo cancellations by 8 AM, including nine arrivals and nine departures. Despite the disruptions, officials maintained that terminal and airside operations remained normal, with 21 IndiGo flights operating successfully during the same period. IndiGo Flight Crisis: Airline Refunds INR 827 Crore to Passengers; Returns 4,500 Bags Amid Stern Govt Warning.

At Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport, the situation escalated further, with 127 IndiGo flights cancelled, comprising 65 arrivals and 62 departures. Passengers faced long wait times as airport teams worked to manage congestion. Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport recorded 77 cancellations, including 38 arrivals and 39 departures. Chennai, Mumbai, Guwahati and Jaipur airports also reported significant disruptions, leaving passengers stranded in terminal waiting areas as they awaited updates from the airline.

Jaipur International Airport also reported multiple IndiGo cancellations, including flights to Hyderabad, Chennai, and Delhi. However, airport authorities confirmed that the situation remained calm, with no significant issues reported among passengers despite the cancellations. Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and Chennai airport saw heavy passenger buildup, while Jaipur airport confirmed multiple IndiGo cancellations on routes to Hyderabad, Delhi and Chennai. However, officials in Jaipur stated that operations remained orderly despite the flight disruptions. IndiGo Flight Cancellations: Luggage of Passengers Seen Piled Up at Indira Gandhi International Airport As Flights Face Disruptions in New Delhi, Photo Goes Viral (See Pic).

In view of the growing chaos, Delhi Airport issued a fresh advisory urging passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport. "IndiGo flights may continue to face delays. Passengers are advised to verify the latest flight information with the airline to avoid inconvenience," the advisory said. It also highlighted the availability of metro, bus and cab services to ensure a smoother commute for travellers during the ongoing disruptions.

Airport authorities added that teams are working with all stakeholders to restore normalcy as quickly as possible. Earlier today, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu addressed the ongoing IndiGo crisis in the Rajya Sabha, saying the issues faced by passengers were linked to the airline's internal crew rostering and operational planning, and not the Aircraft Maintenance and Scheduling System (AMSS).

The Aviation Minister emphasised that "there will be no compromise on safety".Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Naidu stated that stringent Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs) exist to protect passengers affected by flight delays and cancellations.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)