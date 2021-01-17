Bhopal, Jan 17 (PTI) An IndiGo Airlines flight going to Kolkata from Surat with 172 passengers on board made an emergency landing at Bhopal's Raja Bhoj Airport on Sunday due to a technical glitch, said an official.

Raja Bhoj Airport Director Anil Vikram told PTI that the flight made an emergency landing just after 12 noon.

"The IndiGo Airlines flight from Surat to Kolkata carrying 172 passengers made an emergency landing at 12.04 pm on Sunday. The landing was safe. The pilot informed the ATC (Air Traffic Controller) about the technical glitch and made an emergency landing safely," he said.

Of the 172 passengers, 19 have to go further to Guwahati and Amritsar from Kolkata, and these passengers were sent to Bengaluru by flight to help them get connecting flights to their destinations, he said.

"For the remaining passengers, a plane is coming from Nagpur, which will take them further to Kolkata," the airport director said.

