New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): IndiGo issued a travel advisory warning passengers of possible disruptions to flight operations due to low visibility and dense fog conditions over Varanasi. The airline said the adverse weather may continue to impact flight schedules, including delays and cancellations.

In a statement released on Thursday, IndiGo said it is closely monitoring weather developments and aligning its operations to ensure passenger safety remains the top priority. The airline advised travellers to check the status of their flights through its official website or mobile application before heading to the airport.

IndiGo added that its teams across the network are fully prepared to assist passengers at every stage of their journey and expressed hope that improving weather conditions would allow operations to return to normal soon.

Earlier, on Thursday, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) decided to launch an inquiry into flight disruptions at IndiGo, taking cognisance of Information filed against the airline.

The flight disruptions earlier this month, caused by IndiGo's operational crisis, caused massive inconvenience to people.

"The Competition Commission of India has taken cognisance of Information filed against IndiGo in the context of the recent flight disruptions witnessed in the aviation sector, across various routes," a CCI press release said.

"Based on the initial assessment, the Commission has decided to proceed further in the matter in accordance with the provisions of the Competition Act, 2002," it added.

Earlier on Thursday, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers had told employees that the airline has emerged stronger after a challenging period, saying "the worst is behind us as operations stabilised and the carrier restored its network to 2,200 flights".

In an internal message, Elbers praised employees across functions for standing united during recent disruptions.

"Dear IndiGo colleagues, through the storm, we are finding our wings again. The worst is behind us. These last two weeks have been very challenging for all of us," he said, thanking pilots, cabin crew, airport staff, operations control and customer service teams for their support.

Referring to steps taken since December 9, Elbers said IndiGo had stabilised operations and rapidly rebuilt capacity. "After that, we restored our network to 2200 flights today. Given our scale and complexity, recovering from such a situation in a short time is a testament to our teamwork and the strength of our operating principles," he said.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) took rapid, decisive steps earlier this month to address the disruption caused by the recent IndiGo operational crisis and ensure that passengers do not face continued inconvenience.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu told Parliament that IndiGo's operational crisis stemmed from crew rostering and internal operational planning, which the airline is responsible for managing on a day-to-day basis.

He added that thorough consultations have been held with all stakeholders concerning Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) guidelines, and emphasised that there will be no compromise on safety. (ANI)

