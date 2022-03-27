New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) IndiGo on Sunday started flights connecting Pantnagar in Uttarakhand with Delhi and Dehradun.

Both the Dehradun-Pantnagar and the Delhi-Pantnagar flights will operate daily, the airline said in a statement.

"The newly introduced routes are aimed at business and leisure travellers looking to travel to the Kumaon region and its foothills," it mentioned.

