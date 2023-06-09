New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) IndiGo is all set to commence codeshare flights through Istanbul to the US as the no-frills carrier continues to expand its international connectivity.

The flights, in codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines, will provide connections to New York, Boston, Chicago and Washington, effective June 15, it said in a release on Friday.

Also Read | Who Is Pratik Doshi? Know All About PM Narendra Modi’s Aide Who Married Nirmala Sitharaman's Daughter Parakala Vangamayi.

The airline, India's largest in terms of domestic market share, already provides codeshare connections to 33 destinations.

"We are thrilled to expand our codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines, for the first time across the Atlantic to the United States of America. New York, Boston, Chicago, and Washington are renowned for their cultural significance, iconic landmarks, and vibrant lifestyles," IndiGo's Head of Global Sales Vinay Malhotra said.

Also Read | EAM S Jaishankar Slams Opposition, Says ‘Asking Other Nations To Intervene in India's Issues Could Invite Bigger Problems’ (Watch Video).

Codesharing allows an airline to book its passengers on its partner carriers and provide seamless travel to destinations where it has no presence.

The overseas connectivity expansion of IndiGo, which has more than 300 planes, also comes at a time when Tata Group-owned Air India is reviving and expanding its fleet as well as routes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)