New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Monday accused former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi of attacking the Golden Temple in Amritsar in collaboration with Britain and alleged that the Congress party has used the Sikh community for political gain.

In a post on X, Dubey shared a letter written by the then Private Secretary to the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Brian Fall, to the then Private Secretary to the Home Secretary, Hugh Taylor. He used this to support his claim that British army officers were present in Amritsar at the time of Operation Blue Star in 1984.

"In 1984, Indira Gandhi launched an attack on the Golden Temple in collaboration with Britain, with British army officers present in Amritsar at that time. For Congress, the Sikh community is merely a toy," Dubey wrote.

He further alleged that Kartarpur Sahib was handed over to Pakistan through an agreement signed in 1960 by Sardar Swaran Singh.

"1. Pakistan was finally given Kartarpur Sahib in 1960 through an agreement made by Sardar Swaran Singh," the BJP MP wrote.

Dubey also claimed that prominent Sikh leaders were elevated to high offices to mask the events of 1984 and shield Congress leaders accused of involvement in the anti-Sikh riots.

"2. During the 1984 attack on the Golden Temple and the killing of innocent devotees, Giani Zail Singh was made President. 3. To cover up the 1984 massacre of Sikhs and to protect senior leaders H.K.L. Bhagat, Jagdish Tytler, and Sajjan Kumar, Manmohan Singh was made a puppet Prime Minister in 2004. The story of selling out the country and surrendering before foreigners continues," the X post read.

These comments come a day after Dubey's earlier post on Sunday, in which he accused the Congress government of giving away 80 per cent of India's share of Indus River water and the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara to Pakistan in 1960.

"Do you know that in exchange for Pakistan's blood, we gave 80 per cent of our water in the Indus Water Treaty in 1960, and in that same 1960, another agreement took place between Sardar Swaran Singh Ji and Pakistan's Home Minister K.M. Sheikh on January 11, 1960?" Dubey posted.

He questioned the legitimacy of the agreement and accused the then-leadership of surrendering national interests.

"1. Look at the politics--Sardar Swaran Singh Ji was neither the Home Minister nor the Foreign Minister, yet he was making the agreement? 2. Because in that agreement, we gave away our religious centre, Kartarpur Sahib?" the X post read.

He further accused former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru of giving away parts of land in Punjab and favouring Pakistan.

"3. We gave away Sarja Majra, Rakh Hardit Singh, and Pathanke in the Lahore-Amritsar region. 4. We donated some parts of Punjab's Firozpur district. 5. We gave away the areas of Sulemank and Chak Ladke. They announced this in Parliament as if it were the personal property of Nehru Ji or the Gandhi family. Under the Constitution, this is illegal, but this history of Pakistan favouritism is a shameful and deplorable example of political mentality," the BJP MP claimed. (ANI)

