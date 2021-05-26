New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Indonesia's Charge D'Affaires in India, Ferdy Nico Yohannes Piay, passed away at a hospital in Jakarta, weeks after he was airlifted to his country after contracting COVID-19.

Indonesian diplomat Sidharto Suryodipuro, who served in India as Indonesia's ambassador, tweeted about Piay's demise.

"With sadness but also with profound gratitude of our many memories working together that I bid farewell to a good friend and wonderful colleague, Ferdy Piay, Chargé d'Affaires of @KBRI_NewDelhi. May he now rest in peace. Om Shanti," Suryodipuro said.

It is learnt he was airlifted to Jakarta on April 27 after his condition deteriorated.

In a Twitter post, the Indonesian embassy in New Delhi condoled Piay's death and said his leadership, guidance and kindness will be remembered forever.

Indonesian media reported this month that Piay had was undergoing treatment after being infected with COVID-19.

This is the second case of death of an official of a foreign mission based in India amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, the defence advisor at the Tanzania High Commission died of COVID-19. Col Moses Beatus Mlula passed away at Base hospital in Delhi Cantt on April 28, a day after he was admitted to the facility.

