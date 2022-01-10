Indore, January 10: A bamboo artefacts craftsman who claims to be a Master degree holder in Fine Arts seeks government intervention as he is forced to sell his goods on the footpath, making it difficult for his family to make ends meet.

"2-3 generations of our family have been making flower pots, ornaments, paintings from bamboo, but now we don't have any business or source of income. We want the government to help promote this art," said Naseemuddin, bamboo craftsman.

"To bring food on the table for my family, I have started selling artefacts on the footpath," he said. "This is a difficult period for artists, with the machine age traditional artistic houses are getting extinct. Earlier, we used to roam across the country with our artefacts, set up stall to sell our product. But since now (due to COVID-19 restrictions) we cannot go around to sell our products. We want the government to come forward to help artists," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)