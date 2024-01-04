New Delhi, January 4: India has nominated Indore, Bhopal and Udaipur for the Wetland City Accreditation (WCA) scheme under the Ramsar Convention, which helps cities gain international recognition for their efforts to protect their natural or human-made wetlands. These are the first three Indian cities nominated for WCA based on the proposals received from state wetlands authorities in collaboration with municipal corporations.

The wetlands situated in and around these cities provide a plethora of benefits to their citizens in terms of flood regulation, livelihood opportunities, and recreational and cultural values.

Sirpur Wetland (Ramsar site in Indore), Yashwant Sagar (Ramsar site closer to Indore), Bhoj Wetland (Ramsar Site in Bhopal), and several wetlands in and around Udaipur are lifelines to these cities.

"Delighted to announce the nomination of India's first three cities -- Indore, Bhopal, and Udaipur -- submitted to Ramsar Convention for its prestigious voluntary Wetland City Accreditation scheme. The scheme aims to promote conservation and wise use of urban and peri-urban wetlands as well as sustainable socio-economic benefits for local populations," Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav posted on X.

This will also provide an opportunity for cities that value their natural or human-made wetlands to gain international recognition and positive branding opportunities for their efforts in demonstrating strong positive relationships with wetlands, he said. The minister said the nomination is another example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to conservation through community participation and prosperity through conservation.

Sirpur Lake has been recognised as an important site for water bird congregation and is being developed as a bird sanctuary. A strong network of more than 200 wetland mitras is engaged in bird conservation and sensitising the local community to protect sarus crane.

Bhoj Wetland is Bhopal's lifeline, equipped with the world-class wetlands interpretation centre, Jal Tarang. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation also has a dedicated Lake Conservation Cell. It is supported by a network of more than 300 wetland mitras engaged in wetland management and the conservation of sarus crane.

Udaipur in Rajasthan is surrounded by five major wetlands -- Pichola, Fateh Sagar, Rang Sagar, Swaroop Sagar, and Doodh Talai. These wetlands are an integral part of the city's culture and identity, helping maintain the city's microclimate and providing a buffer from extreme events.

The Ramsar Convention is an international treaty for the conservation and wise use of wetlands. It is named after the Iranian city of Ramsar, on the Caspian Sea, where the treaty was signed on February 2, 1971.

