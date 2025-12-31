Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 31 (ANI): As the death toll in the contaminated water incident in Indore's Bhagirathpura area has risen to seven, Indore District Magistrate (DM) and Municipal Corporation Commissioner surveyed the area. Indore DM Shivam Verma said that around 149 people have been admitted to the hospitals.

Speaking to ANI, Indore DM Shivam Verma said, "As per the orders of the CM, those who fell ill are being given treatment. Around 149 people are admitted to the hospitals. Our survey team is going door-to-door. 2700 houses had been surveyed by yesterday. Those who have symptoms are being sent for treatment. The survey team is also visiting nearby areas. The ANM and ASHA workers are also going door-to-door and distributing ORS to people. We have directed hospitals that if any person has vomiting or diarrhoea symptoms, then they should be admitted and no fee should be charged. Helpdesk have been set up in hospitals. The water supply AE and ZO have been suspended, and the sub-engineer has been relieved of his duties. An investigation committee have been set up, and an ADM is leading it. The team has an Associate professor of the medical college."

The Municipal Corporation has been supplying water to households, with ambulances deployed for those who present with any symptoms.

Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dilip Kumar said, "We expect to receive the water report by evening. Post that, we will plan further course of action... The sub-engineer and the AE of this area, one of them, has been relieved of his duty, and the other has been suspended. The Zonal Officer has also been suspended because he should have seen overall coordination. We have found a few chambers that intersect the distribution line. We are getting them diverted."

"The Health Department has officially reported the deaths of three people in the incident. However, according to my information, a total of seven people have died after falling ill from the Bhagirathpura area. The health department will issue its official figures further. 36 people have been discharged from hospitals and a total of over 116 people are reported to be ill so far," Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava told ANI.

He added that the Indore Municipal Corporation and the Health Department are continuously working to resolve the problems of the public.

"Our primary focus is to ensure that people receive good treatment and recover quickly. Our entire municipal council is going door-to-door and talking to people. We are all deeply saddened by this unfortunate situation. The entire municipal corporation is reaching out to people in all areas and ensuring that they receive proper care in hospitals," the mayor said.

He further added that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also took cognisance of the matter and instructed that the families of the deceased receive Rs 2 lakh financial assistance and that everyone receives free treatment.

Earlier, CM Yadav expressed grief over the incident, paid tributes to the deceased and wished a speedy recovery for those undergoing treatment. He also directed strict action against the concerned officials responsible for the lapse.

Acting on the directions, two officials have been suspended while one has been dismissed from the service.

Indore Collector Shivam Verma informed that Zonal Officer Shaligram Sitole and Assistant Engineer Yogesh Joshi have been suspended with immediate effect, while In-charge Sub-Engineer (PHE) Shubham Shrivastava has been dismissed from service with immediate effect.

Additionally, a three-member committee has also been constituted to investigate the entire matter. The committee will conduct the investigation under the direction of IAS Navjeevan Panwar. Superintendent Engineer Pradeep Nigam, and Associate Professor from the Medical College Dr Shailesh Rai, have been included in the committee. (ANI)

