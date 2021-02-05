Indore, Feb 5 (PTI) Indore Lok Sabha MP Shankar Lalwani said on Friday that he has requested the Union education minister to allow a 13-year-old girl from the city to enrol in a five-year law course despite the age bar.

Tanishka Sujeet cleared her Class 10 exam in 2019 and class 12 exam next year. She wants admission to integrated BA-LLB course, but officials of Devi Ahilyabai Vishwa Vidyalaya said they could not admit her as the minimum age for admission to law course is 18, claimed her mother Anubha.

Tanishka's father died due to COVID-19 last year.

Lalvani said that he took up the issue with Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal `Nishank'. "Pokhriyal has assured me that he will discuss the matter with the University Grants Commission (UGC)," he said.

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani lauded Tanishka's feat in a video message.

"Tanishka, as you have cleared the 12th class at a very little age, I bless you and honour you. We are hopeful that not just in studies, but in other social fields also you will contribute like this to create record and bring glory to the country and Indore," Irani said.

