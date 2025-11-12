Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 12 (ANI): The hostels, lounges, rented spaces, and hotels in Indore underwent a thorough check on the orders of Indore Police Commissioner, after the horrific Delhi blast on Monday, which claimed the lives of eight people.

Additional DCP, Crime Branch, Rajesh stated, " Hotels, lounges, rented spaces and hostels were checked after the tragic incident that occurred the day before yesterday on the instructions of Indore Police Commissioner, Santosh Kumar Singh."

He further said that several hotels and lounges did not provide the guests' details. Many hostels refused to provide information regarding tenants. The Indore Police Commissioner, Santosh Kumar Singh, has issued an order under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to provide relevant details about tenants and guests.

"FIRs have been filed at 13 locations across eight police stations in the Indore Police Commissionerate. Many hotel and lounge owners have not provided information about their hotel guests; no information has been provided about people staying in hostels and tenants," he said.

"A preventive order dated 4.11.2025 has been issued by the Indore Police Commissioner, Santosh Kumar Singh, under Section 163 of the BNSS (Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita), requiring landlords and hotel operators to provide information about the people staying in hotels and landlords providing information about their tenants," he added.

Meanwhile, the explosion in a Hyundai i20 car near the Lal Quila metro station in New Delhi claimed the lives of at least eight people on Monday.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has constituted a "dedicated and comprehensive" investigation team to probe the recent Delhi car blast incident-- a terrorist attack executed by a Jaish-e-Mohammad module unearthed by Indian agencies, top sources said.

The team will function under the supervision of senior officers of the rank of Superintendent of Police and above, ensuring a coordinated and in-depth probe into the case.

The move comes a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) formally handed over the investigation to the NIA, citing a terror angle behind the explosion. (ANI)

