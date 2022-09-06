Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 6 (ANI): During the last 15 years, an Indore resident has collected thousands of Ganesha idols from across the world and decorated his house with them. Interestingly, no two idols are made of the same material. Each idol is made using materials different from the others.

These mainly include Ganesha made from betel nut, tree root, coconut, turmeric, and many other natural objects.

Also Read | Bengaluru Rains: Silicon City Flooded for 2nd Time In A Week, Boats On Streets After Heavy Rainfall; Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Under Fire.

Besides this, Rajkumar Shah, who is also a Chartered Accountant, has made a unique and wonderful collection of more than 4,000 small and big statues including gold, silver, copper, brass, Ashtadhatu, and black and white marble.

Speaking to ANI, Shah said, "Wherever I go in the country, I bring back an idol of Ganesha. I also keep bringing Ganesha idols from foreign countries. My rooms are full of Ganesha idols."

Also Read | Gyanvapi Case: Court Grants Time to Muslim Side to Present Reply on September 13.

His wife Seema Shah helps him to maintain the idols.

She said, "I clean the idols daily along with our domestic help. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)