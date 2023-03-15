Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 15 (ANI): The family members of a married deaf-mute woman have filed a case against her brother-in-law charging him with rape and alleging harassment by her in-laws over dowry in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

The matter came to light after the survivor came to her maternal home in Indore and narrated her ordeal.

Following this, the family members, with the help of a woman who understands the language of the deaf-mute, narrated her ordeal to the senior officials of the Indore Police, they said.

The police registered a case on Tuesday after the family members lodged a complaint.

According to Dwarkapuri police station in-charge, Alka Menia, the girl was married to a deaf-mute youth from Ashta, Madhya Pradesh.

"After the wedding, the mother-in-law, Nananda, husband and brother-in-law were harassing her for dowry. During this time, her brother-in-law raped her. While her mother-in-law, who is a nurse in a hospital, induced her abortion," the officer informed.

"The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian penal code," he added.

Further investigation is going on, he added. (ANI)

