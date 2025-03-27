Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 27 (ANI): Indore Police arrested three people, including a woman, in connection with the murder of a woman, said a police officer on Thursday.

The incident occurred last week on the intervening night of March 20 and 21 at an apartment situated in Mahalaxmi Nagar under the jurisdiction of the Lasudia Police Station in the district.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi's Absence at Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Robert Vadra Says Congress MP Believes in Prayers, Not Media Display.

According to the police, the three accused were identified as Ashu Yadav, his brother Mukul Yadav and Swasti Roy and the woman who died was identified as Bhavna Singh. They were having a liquor party at the apartment on the night of the incident.

During the party, there was a dispute regarding playing a song, which led one of the accused to open fire, in which the woman sustained injuries. The accused also took the woman to the hospital and then escaped from the spot.

Also Read | Kerala: Four Class 10 Students Caught With Liquor at School To Celebrate Conclusion of Final Exams, Receive Police Counselling.

After the death of the woman during treatment, the police registered a case into the matter and began search operations to nab the accused.

"On March 21, we received information about a woman who was murdered by shot under the Lasudia police station area. Following this, the police registered a case into the matter and began searching for the accused. Initially, one accused was identified as Ashu Yadav; later during the probe names two more people were revealed to their involved in the case," said Abhinay Vishwakarma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Zone 2)

On the basis of informers' input and the technical team, it came to light that they were hidden in Kasol, and upon knowing about the police case, they were trying to move towards Nepal. During this, the police intercepted them on the Delhi-Gwalior highway and arrested three people identified as Ashu Yadav, his brother Mukul Yadav and one woman named Swasti Roy, the officer said.

"When the accused were interrogated, it was revealed that on the day of the incident (March 20th), at night, four people - three accused and one woman who died- were having a liquor party at a house. During the party, there was a dispute about playing the songs as a result of which Mukul opened fire, in which the woman sustained injuries and later died," DCP Vishwakarma said.

The DCP further said that Bhavna Singh was a resident of Gwalior, and she came to Indore to pursue a makeup artist course. Bhavna and Swasti were friends, and being familiar with her, she came to that apartment to have a party on the night of the incident.

Meanwhile, when the accused were further questioned in more detail, it was revealed that they also ran online betting in that house, and the police recovered a lot of belongings in connection with the same, including mobile phones, ATMs and laptops.

"When we questioned them in detail, we came to know that Mukul and Ashu, along with some of their associates, used to run online betting in that house. We have recovered about 28 mobile phones, over 60 bank account passbooks, more than 50 ATM cards and laptops from their house. There is huge money in these accounts, which have now been seized," the DCP said.

The police registered a separate case in this regard and formed a separate special team to probe the matter and to find out the people involved in the betting. Those whoever is found guilty in the matter, action will be taken against them, he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)