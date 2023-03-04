Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 4 (ANI): Police on Saturday busted a fake currency racket in Indore and seized cash worth around Rs 28,50 and arrested four people, the police informed on Saturday.

Kanadia Police Station in-charge, Jagdish Prasad Jamre, said, "The gang was running a fake currency racket and were trying to bring in fake currencies from Ludhiana to spend it on liquor shops here in Indore."

Cash worth around Rs 28,500 was seized from the four accused during the raid.

The four accused have been identified as Sandeep Singh, Vikas Singh, Maninder Sharma and Rahul Lodhi. The four were caught while they were giving fake notes at the liquor ship.

During interrogation, accused Sandeep said that he had brought the fake notes from Sunny of Ludhiana.

The accused Sunny will also be brought from Ludhiana to Indore for questioning, the police said.

Further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)

