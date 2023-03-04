Mahoba (Uttar Pradesh), Mar 4: A labourer died after getting trapped in a machine of a crusher plant here, police said on Saturday.

Panwadi Station House Officer Shashi Kumar Pandey said that Chhote Lal (45), a labourer from Maheba village, got stuck in the belt of the crusher machine on Friday. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide After Her Husband Found Hanging at His House in Pratapgarh.

Other labourers present there brought him out of the pile of ballast under which he had got buried and rushed him to a government hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the SHO said. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Overage Army Aspirant Dies by Suicide After Failing To Qualify for Agniveer Recruitment in Shivpuri.

The body has been sent for postmortem, he added.PTI COR SAB

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)